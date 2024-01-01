LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pouces SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI screen

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LR650B6LA

font view
front view
-15 degree side view
side view
side view
detail view
top view
close-up view of ports

Caractéristiques principales

  • Type d'écran :HD
  • Taux de rafraîchissement 60Hz
  • Processeur d'image : α5 AI Gen6 Processor
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) :HDR10 / HLG
  • Sortie audio : 10W
  • Système de haut-parleurs : 2.0 Ch
*Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation.

*Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour une représentation précise

L’image nature avec des montagnes rocheuses qui se font face par le haut et par le bas présente le contraste et les détails.

Un nouveau niveau de HD

Les TV HD LG diffusent une couleur riche pour afficher un contenu vivant et naturel.

Processeur α5 AI Gen6 

Améliorez votre expérience de visionnage 

Le processeur α5 AI Gen6 améliore le téléviseur LG HD pour vous offrir une expérience immersive.

Fonction AI Brightness Control

La fonction AI Brightness Control assure le niveau de luminosité optimal pour tout environnement, notamment en adaptant la luminosité à l’éclairage ambiant environnant.

Écran représentant l’image d’une forêt, dont la luminosité est ajustée en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant.

*Les téléviseurs de la série LR65 sont équipés du processeur α5 AI Gen6.

WOW Interface

Paramètres diversifiés

Lorsqu’elle est connectée à un LG TV, votre barre de son passe automatiquement en mode son Sound Bar. De plus, vous pouvez profiter de 3 modes supplémentaires pour la meilleure expérience sonore.

L’interface permettant de modifier les paramètres s’affiche sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Cette fonctionnalité est uniquement prise en charge sur les modèles de téléviseur de 2023. La prise en charge varie selon le modèle.

*La prise en charge des fonctionnalités varie selon le modèle de barre de son LG.

Nouvel écran d’accueil webOS 23

Adapté à vos préférences

De vos contenus favoris à votre mode d’affichage préféré, le nouvel écran d’accueil webOS 23 est au cœur de vos centres d’intérêt.

*La disponibilité des services peut varier selon la région ou le pays.

*Des abonnements distincts sont nécessaires pour les services OTT.

My Profile

Obtenez des recommandations de films personnalisées, un aperçu des prochains jeux de votre équipe et vos propres notifications, le tout depuis un emplacement qui vous est dédié.

*Un contenu réduit ou limité peut être présenté en fonction de la région et de la connectivité réseau.

*Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l'écran d'accueil n'en affichera que 10 au maximum.

Quick Card

Créez des cartes dédiées à vos applications et services préférés. Disposez-les comme vous le souhaitez, permutez-les et accédez rapidement à votre contenu. 

AI Concierge

Obtenez des recommandations de nouveaux contenus à visionner en fonction de l’historique de vos recherches vocales. 

Le visage d’un homme s’affiche à l’écran du téléviseur et les mots-clés recommandés s’affichent à proximité.

LG Smart Cam

Avec une installation facile sur le téléviseur et un design fin, la LG Smart Cam simplifie à l’extrême la diffusion de vos réunions à distance sur grand écran.

Une femme est assise sur l’accoudoir d’un canapé et tient un ordinateur portable tout en regardant la télévision. Le téléviseur sur le grand écran affiche quatre caractères et une vidéoconférence.

*La disponibilité des services peut varier selon les régions et les séries.

*La fonction « For you keyword » est uniquement disponible dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel dans leur langue maternelle.
*La LG Smart Cam est vendue séparément.

Assistant intelligent et connectivité

Le LG UHD TV porte la commodité à un niveau supérieur grâce à la prise en charge d’Apple AirPlay, de HomeKit et de Matter. Surveillez facilement les appareils connectés, vérifiez les informations presque instantanément avec votre voix.

Le logo de Matter Le logo de Works with Apple AirPlay Le logo de Works with Apple Home

*LG prend en charge les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et caractéristiques « Matter » pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*Les menus et les applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

*La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon le produit et le pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent être différents au moment de la sortie du produit.

*La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et de HomeKit peut varier selon la région.

HDR10 Pro

Grâce à HDR10 Pro, le niveau de luminosité est ajusté pour améliorer la couleur et la clarté de chaque image. Laissez-vous fasciner par le réalisme de votre contenu.

Une image présente un bloc d’iceberg sous le ciel ; la moitié gauche de l’image paraît terne et de couleur moins éclatante, tandis que la moitié droite de l’image paraît plus éclatante avec davantage de couleurs. Le coin supérieur gauche de l’écran affiche « SDR » et le coin supérieur droit affiche « HDR10 Pro ».

L’on peut voir des logos de plateformes de services de diffusion en continu et des séquences correspondantes juste à côté de chaque logo. L’on peut voir des images des séries « Mercredi » (Wednesday) de Netflix et « Les Anneaux de pouvoir » de PRIME VIDEO.

Divertissement

Une infinité de contenus à la demande

Profitez facilement du contenu des plus grandes plateformes de diffusion en continu directement sur LG NanoCell. 

*Abonnement Netflix Streaming requis

*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon Prime et/ou à Prime Video s’appliquent. Voir primevideo.com/terms pour les détails.

*Les services pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

Optimiseur de jeu et tableau de bord

Trouvez tous les paramètres dont vous avez besoin pour une jouabilité optimale en un seul endroit. Le tableau de bord de jeu vous permet de modifier rapidement les paramètres actuels du genre de jeu.

HGiG

LG a conclu un partenariat avec certains des grands noms de l’industrie du jeu pour vous permettre de profiter des derniers jeux HDR dans une expérience de jeu immersive.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour logicielles peut varier selon le modèle et la région.

*Les éléments du menu de l’optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier selon les séries.

*HGiG est un groupe bénévole d'entreprises des secteurs des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour spécifier et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu des consommateurs en HDR.

Une empreinte écologique optimisée

L’emballage repensé du téléviseur LG HD utilise une impression monochrome et un carton recyclable.

Un bac de fleurs recyclé à partir du carton d’emballage d’un LG UHD TV.

*Le contenu indiqué sur le carton peut varier selon le modèle ou le pays.

