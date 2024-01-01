Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Écran d'accueil et applications CARACTÉRISTIQUES CLÉS Qu'est-ce que webOS ? Jeux et mode de vie Promotion

Des divertissements sans fin vous attendent

Les services de streaming et les applications TV les plus intéressants sont réunis sur votre LG TV.

*Images d’écran simulées.
**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région.

Écran d'accueil

La destination de tous les regards

Chaque fois que vous allumez votre téléviseur, rendez-vous dans My Profile (Mon profil) pour explorer vos applications personnalisées, vous replonger dans vos séries préférées et obtenir des recommandations sur ce que vous allez regarder ensuite.

 

Services de streaming mondiaux

Des univers au contenu infini à explorer

Les émissions n'ont jamais eu l'air si étonnantes qu'on a envie de continuer à les regarder. Ne manquez pas les collections de contenus sur Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video et Apple TV+.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région.
**Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+ et leurs services associés..
***Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
****Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

Sports Portal

Retrouver tous les matchs de sport

Fanatiques de sport, ceci est pour vous. Créez une page personnalisée avec vos équipes et ligues préférées pour suivre les classements, les scores et les matchs à partir d'un seul endroit.

Découvrez plus d’applications

*Certaines applications peuvent ne pas être lancées en même temps que webOS, et leur disponibilité peut varier selon les régions.