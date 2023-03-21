About Cookies on This Site

Anglo American use LG Transparent OLED Displays for their 'Holodesk'

Anglo American use LG Transparent OLED Displays for their 'Holodesk'

03/21/2023

Sydney, New South Wales

    Anglo American use LG Transparent OLED Displays for their 'Holodesk'

    Tyrone Estephan (Executive Director) and Raymond Leung (Creative Technologist) from T&DA describe why Transparent OLED Displays from LG were ideal for the bespoke table they designed for Anglo American. The 'holodesk' was created to be the showcase of the Anglo American booth at a mining safety trade show, of which they were also the main sponsor.
     
    Tyrone and Raymond explain that the Transparent OLED Displays from LG were chosen because they had the best resolution, thinnest design and highest transparency level that T&DA could find in the transparent display market. The unmatched level of transparency, along with engaging content from Anglo American, made the 'holodesk' a great interactive and immersive feature and the standout of the event.

