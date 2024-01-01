We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Career
LG electronics allows you to realize your dreams and offers the "right people" great opportunities for growth.
Why LG?
LG provides opportunities for growth based on individual talent. We provide a welcoming environment for those prepared to work hard and achieve at the highest level, and reward exceptional employee performance in kind.
Why join LG?
LG Electronics will allow you to realize your dreams. Our corporate environs promote respect and nurture individual creativity, offering the keen opportunities for growth and rewarding exceptional performance at every level. In all, LG is a pretty great place to work:
Great opportunities
LG offers opportunities for fast growth to talented individuals and technical experts in offices and hubs around the world.
Great spirit
LG looks after those who are determined to succeed, and who demonstrate great initiative and professional skills.
Great rewards
LG offers guaranteed rewards for exceptional employee performance.
A global corporation
LG Electronics is a global corporation with 82,000 employees working for its 81 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics strives to provide its customers with new products and technologies. LG Electronics is a world-class electronics/telecommunication giant.
LG Electronics produces CDMA handsets, Plasma TVs, DVD players, optical storage products, air conditioners, and much more. LG Electronics designs cutting-edge technologies for a vast range of areas, from mobile networking to digital TVs, displays, and home networking. LG Electronics is, therefore, equipped with the ability to realize an all-encompassing environment.
What's more, LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and have established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit with LG Electronics.
LG’s heritage
Since its establishment in 1958, LG Electronics has, over the past 50 years, developed cutting-edge technologies and products in the areas of electronics, information & communications technology. LG Electronics is now the global leader in the electronics, information & communications technology industries. Take a look at LG’s technology development records by entering the LG History Hall.
Business domains
LG Electronics has secured global product leadership and market leadership through bold R&D investments, positive global marketing efforts, and ongoing activities. LG Electronics is the first to launch state-of-the-art products such as next-generation mobile handsets, digital TVs, and Internet-capable home appliances, opening up a whole new future for the global electronics, information & communications technology industries.
Home entertainment
LG makes a full range of products designed to deliver a home entertainment experience like no other. A top producer of LCD and plasma TVs, LG is also one of the leading makers of other audio and video products for the global consumer and professional markets, including home theater systems, Blu-ray disc players, micro audio systems, optical storage, plasma display panels and more.
Mobile communications
LG Electronics mobile communications company is a leading global mobile communication and information company. LG creates handsets that provide an optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. Increasingly, LG is pursuing convergence technology and the development of mobile computing products, as well as taking leadership in the mobile communication environment.
Home appliance
Air conditioning
LG is the number one brand of residential air conditioners with the world's highest market share, maintaining its position as a sales leader since 2000. Launched in 2009, the new Air conditioning company will meet the needs of customers by focusing on commercial and residential air conditioning systems, compressors, and solution business.
Business solutions
The right people
LG is always seeking out committed and enthusiastic team players. Exceptional individuals who possess the necessary skills to perform at the highest-level. Keen thinkers who are armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And achievers well -versed in global market issues, with cultivated knowledge, expertise, and an engaging work style.
At LG Electronics, we call the talented people that we seek—"The Right People"—the are those who will fit in well with the company's corporate culture and who are determined to succeed. They are dedicated and enthusiastic, with a marked and insatiable hunger for challenge. They are pro-active, highly competent, and able to take quick and decisive action. They bring 100% determination to the pursuit of short- and long-term goals—equally dedicated to performing brilliantly, with a passion for the big win
Application process
LG electronics implements a standard recruiting process in all of its global operations.
1>Job posting, 2>Application (job based),3>Application Review, 4>Job posting, 5>Interview (1st-3rd), 6>Final decision & salary negotiations, 7>First Day, 8> first day
Small variations in the recruiting process may be found depending on local employment conditions, such as the local labour market (industry, average retirement age, etc.), and local labour laws and regulations relating to recruitment.
In some countries, an additional stage may be added to the recruiting process, such as with the administration of aptitude and attitude tests.