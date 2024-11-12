Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation
of LG AI TV

red one

Win

the ultimate LG
Christmas Gift!*

dream home

Dream Home with LG Australia & LG New Zealand

Helping make Dream Homes a reality

LG Australia and LG New Zealand are proud to be official partners of Dream Home, providing state-of-the-art LG products to help improve the lives of the six families.

LG Washtower™

The pair-fect all-in-one laundry solution.

Takes the form of a stackable washer and dryer, and combines both in a single stylish, smart, easy to use tower. Now available in a range of colours and sizes to suit your style.

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand 7 Years Running

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand 7 Years Running*

Explore our Award-Winning fridges.

OLED TV evo G4

WASH | DRY + STYLE

Complete your laundry with LG Styler™

A new addition to your laundry space to transform your daily clothing routine.

LG OLED evo G4

Our best,
now even better.

From the world's No.1 OLED TV brand.*

LG door-in-door fridges®

Raid the fridge
without losing
your cool

An easy access compartment allows you to quickly get your hands on

frequently used items, without opening the full door,

reducing the amount of cold air that escapes. 

Big. Bold. Beautiful.1

LG QNED

Big. Bold. Beautiful.

Experience the incredible detail and vibrant colour of the 2024 LG QNED big screen TVs.

Life’s good when you become an LG member

Discover more information about our latest products and promotions - Join us now!

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Our best, now even better

An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI Processor​

Evolution at its core

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness Booster Max

Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

This is an image showing the Instaview French Door fridge in stainless finish

Stay fresh for longer

Image showing woman knocking on the InstaView fridge window

InstaView™ knock, knock

Knock twice to see inside

This is an image showing simulated cool airflow arrows to represent SurroundCooling function.

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

This is an image showing the Uvnano led light function of the water dispenser.

UVnano®

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

Born to game

OLED UltraGear™

240Hz refresh rate

Amplify your gaming with OLED

