LG Electronics New Zealand Trade Practices Compliance Policy

LG Electronics is committed to observing all laws, regulations, codes and organisational standards application to the operation of its business in New Zealand, including the provisions of the Commerce Act 1986, Fair Trading Act 1986 and Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (together the Law).

As part of this commitment, we maintain a comprehensive trade practices compliance program. This program includes the appointment of a qualified and experienced Trade Practices Compliance Manager, provision of ongoing training and support to all our New Zealand staff as to their obligations under the Law and the impact of the Law on their individual areas of responsibility. We also maintain an effective complaints handling process.

All our New Zealand employees must maintain a good working knowledge of the Law and uphold our policy of compliance with its requirements. It is the responsibility of all employees to guard against a contravention. A contravention cannot be justified by reason of ignorance, good intentions or a failure to seek advice.

Contraventions of our policy of trade practices compliance by employees will be regarded with the utmost seriousness and may result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. In addition, substantial individual penalties can be incurred for breaches of the Law. We will not indemnify employees in respect of such penalties.

If you have a concern about an LG product or our compliance with the law, please contact us on 0800 LG CARE (0800 54 2273).