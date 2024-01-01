Discover the innovative display technology and the sleek designs of LG computer monitors. From our Ultrawide monitors for business productivity to our UltraWide™ gaming monitors and high-resolution 4k monitors, LG has a monitor to suit your needs.

Choose a computer monitor for gaming, content creation or home office. Our range also includes specialty monitors for business, medical and cloud applications. From Ultrafine to Ergo monitors, our devices deliver clarity and precision colour reproduction. Explore the wide selection of monitors from LG New Zeland.