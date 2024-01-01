Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraGear Gaming
UltraWide
UltraFine UHD 4K & 5K
Full HD & QHD
MyView Smart

Image of multiple UltraGear monitors on purple background

Born to game

Rich colour expression and fast response time for an immersive gaming experience

Born to game Discover more

UltraGear Gaming Monitor banner with video game style characters representating the adventure.

Gear up for victory

Take your gaming to the next level with LG's powerful range of gaming displays, offering enhanced immersion for players in any gaming environment.

Gear up for victory Find out more

LG UltraWide monitor with screen displaying video editing software.

21:9 UltraWide monitors

See more on a single screen with a remarkable LG 21:9 UltraWide monitor.

21:9 UltraWide monitors Learn more

Banner with images of ergo monitors configured in different positions

Ergo monitors

Designed around you

Ergo monitors Discover more

UltraGear™ Gaming

At a table by the window with the sunset, an UltraGear monitor is placed, displaying a gaming screen.

Learn more
Curved monitor displays impressive graphics

OLED UltraGear™

Curved monitor displays impressive graphics

240Hz refresh rate

Man sits a desk with curveed monitor playing computer games. He has a brighlty lit gaming station set-up.

Amplify your gaming with OLED

UltraWide™ monitors

LG UltraWide Monitor on desk. Screen displays multiple graphs.

See more, create better

See more, create better Learn more
Multiple angles of UltraWide monitor, displaying its wide screen

Stylish design

UltraWide monitor display colourful outdoor image of canyon

See amazing colours

Ultrawide monitor with splitscreen display shows two separate windows open

Easy multi-tasking set-up

UltraFine™ monitors

Ultrafine Monitors next to compatible Mac laptop models

UltraFine™ monitors

Details mastered

UltraFine™ monitors Learn more
Ultrafine monitor with display showing visual editing software on screen

Large display for visual comfort

Monitor paired with laptop in dark room showcase refined display

Ultra clear display

Screen displays bright colour contrasting screen

Rich colour, better detail

Ergo monitors

Ergot Monitor positioned to optimilly fit around peripherals

Ergo monitors

Ergo monitors Learn more
woman works at desk on ergo monitor reviewing documents

For the office worker

woman works at desk using ergo monitor on code

For the developer

Man works at desk in front of ergo monitor on video editing software

For the content creator

* Peripheral equipment not included with purchase

Learn more about LG monitors

Discover the innovative display technology and the sleek designs of LG computer monitors. From our Ultrawide monitors for business productivity to our UltraWide™ gaming monitors and high-resolution 4k monitors, LG has a monitor to suit your needs.

 

Choose a computer monitor for gaming, content creation or home office. Our range also includes specialty monitors for business, medical and cloud applications. From Ultrafine to Ergo monitors, our devices deliver clarity and precision colour reproduction. Explore the wide selection of monitors from LG New Zeland. 

Browse LG’s range of monitors