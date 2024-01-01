We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG UltraFine UHD 4K & 5K
The LG UHD 4K monitor comes with digital cinema 4k resolution and 10-bit colour depth that makes details crisp and clear as well as providing a wide colour range. The internal speakers deliver high-quality sound with clean highs and lows. With a range of connectivity options from HDMI to USB, the UHD 4K monitors come in various screen sizes and one-click stands.
The range also comes with IPS displays with HDR support and high-speed USB Type-C. LG UHD monitors can be used both for office as well as gaming applications discover the full collection of LG UHD monitors.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG for product support.
-
Email LG ANZ CEO office
Please send us your comments using the form below
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.