Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation
of LG AI TV

The next generation of LG AI TV

red one

Win

the ultimate LG
Christmas Gift!*

Win the ultimate LG Christmas Gift!*

 

 

LG OLED evo 

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Our best, now even better

Our best, now even better
An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI Processor

Leading a new era of LG OLED

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness Booster Max

Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

LG QNED

An image of a family watching a bright aquatic scene on an LG QNED TV and an LG Soundbar in a bright and natural living space.

LG QNED

Big. Bold. Beautiful.

Big. Bold. Beautiful.
An image of the α8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange and yellow bolts of light.

Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Definitive intelligence at its core

An angled image revealing LG QNED's display and the backlight.

Ultra-Large Screen

Sizes up to 98"

An angled aerial view of an LG QNED TV with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen.

QNED Colour

Vibrance in every pixel

LG sound bar

An aerial view of the LG Soundbar's Center Up-Firing speaker.

LG Sound bar & LG TV*

Better Together 

Better Together
An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall.

WOW Orchestra^

Sound and vision in perfect harmony

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.

WOWCAST Ready^

Tidy up your act

"An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together. "

WOW Interface^

Easy and convenient interface

*TV & Sound bar sold separately. 

^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface.

Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars

Awarded People's Choice (Television) by Consumer NZ, LG's state-of-the-art home theatre systems provide dynamic viewing and listening experiences. Shop home entertainment with LG TVs and audio devices, known for superb picture and sound that can transform your movie night into a vivid cinematic experience.

Browse LG’s range of TV & soundbars