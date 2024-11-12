We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo
Alpha 11 AI Processor
Leading a new era of LG OLED
Brightness Booster Max
Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
Movies scenes that appear to come to life
LG QNED
Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
Definitive intelligence at its core
Ultra-Large Screen
Sizes up to 98"
QNED Colour
Vibrance in every pixel
LG sound bar
WOW Orchestra^
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
WOWCAST Ready^
Tidy up your act
WOW Interface^
Easy and convenient interface
*TV & Sound bar sold separately.
^For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface.
Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars
Awarded People's Choice (Television) by Consumer NZ, LG's state-of-the-art home theatre systems provide dynamic viewing and listening experiences. Shop home entertainment with LG TVs and audio devices, known for superb picture and sound that can transform your movie night into a vivid cinematic experience.
