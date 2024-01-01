Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
French Door
Side by Side
Top Mount
Bottom Mount
Specialty Fridges

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand 7 Years Running

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand
7 Years Running*

Explore our Award-Winning fridges.

Learn more about LG bottom mount

LG’s bottom mount fridges provide flexible, eye-level shelving on top, and a spacious freezer at the bottom, with the reassurance of a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

 

LG's bottom mount fridges are thoughtfully designed to store the foods you use most at eye level. This style comes in a range of feature options.

 

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor. Less

Learn more