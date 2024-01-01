Manufacturer's warranty
ProductWindow unitary
Warranty periodTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
ProductPortable
Warranty periodTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
ProductHigh wall split
Warranty periodFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsPlus an additional five (5) years limited warranty on the compressor. This warranty is for parts cover only and does not include cost of labour, refrigerant or other consumables #
ProductCassette split
Warranty periodFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
ProductDucted split
Warranty periodFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
ProductMulti F&FDX split
Warranty periodFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsFive (5) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
ProductMulti V VRF
Warranty periodTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsTwo (2) years parts and labour
Special warranty conditions-
* Applies to purchases 1st November 2012 onwards
⚬ Applies to purchases 1st June 2015 onwards
# Applies to purchases 1st September 2015 onwards
Residential application: House, apartment, townhouse, villa or flat (excluding serviced apartments or holiday letting).
Commercial application: Office, retail, wholesale, entertainment, recreation, health, aged care, school, college, universities or industrial. Hotel, motel, serviced apartment or holiday letting meaning short term transient accommodation.
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.