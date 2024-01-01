We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG UHD 4K TV
Discover the power of LG UHD TVs for televisions with sharp 4K ultra HD pictures to deliver vivid and stunning picture quality. Experience the technology of AI ThinQ built into our devices.
Driven by an intelligent processor, LG UHD TVs deliver an immersive visual experience. The sleek designs and technology built into our TVs make every movie night a magical experience and are a great addition to your home. Our excellent customer service at LG New Zealand is ready to cater to all your needs. Find out more about our Ultra High-Definition 4K TVs for an incredible cinematic experience at home.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.
-
Live chat
Chat with LG for product support.
-
Email LG ANZ CEO office
Please send us your comments using the form below
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.