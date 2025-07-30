What is 4K TV?

When choosing between a 4K and 8K TV, it’s important to consider your personal needs and your viewing environment.

• 8K TVs have incredible resolution if you want to experience the highest image quality possible. However, 8K content may not be as widely available.

• 4K TVs offer impressive quality and importantly, 4K content is much more accessible on streaming platforms which might make it a smarter choice for now.² With LG AI Super Upscaling 4K technology, even non-4K content can be enjoyed with 4K-like quality.¹