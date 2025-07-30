Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.

What is 4K TV?

Curious about 4K resolution? Here's our guide to LG 4K TVs and the benefits they offer, from the wide range of available 4K content, to 4k upscaling features.

What do 4K and 8K mean?

This is resolution as measured by pixel density on your display. 4K is at 3840x2160 pixels while 8K is at 7680x4320 pixels.

Side-by-side comparison of a mountain range image with a grid representing the number of pixels per screen resolution type. FHD has the least amount of pixels with 4K and 8K having much more detail.

Simulated image for illustrative purposes

What does 4K mean?

4K TVs have 8.3 million pixels - that's four times more than a Full HD TV. This results in a viewing experience with incredible detail even on larger screens.¹ UHD (Ultra High Definition) is another way to refer to 4K.

4K TV screen indicating it's 3840 by 2160 pixels. Within it is a smaller square labeled FHD. This shows the difference in pixel density between FHD and 4K.

What content can be watched in 4K?

Enjoy a wide range of 4K content from popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more². From blockbuster movies to TV series, and documentaries, 4K content is now widely available. Even classic content can be enhanced with our AI Super Upscaling Technology.¹

What is 4K
AI Super Upscaling?

Our advanced upscaling technology enhances picture detail to make content look like it was naturally shot in 4K. Our alpha AI Processor enables real-time upscaling even for streaming content.¹

What is 8K TV?

8K TVs have over 33 million pixels, but not a lot of 8K content has been released in the market yet.

How do you choose between a
4K and 8K TV?

When choosing between a 4K and 8K TV, it’s important to consider your personal needs and your viewing environment.

 

• 8K TVs have incredible resolution if you want to experience the highest image quality possible. However, 8K content may not be as widely available.

 

• 4K TVs offer impressive quality and importantly, 4K content is much more accessible on streaming platforms which might make it a smarter choice for now.² With LG AI Super Upscaling 4K technology, even non-4K content can be enjoyed with 4K-like quality.¹

Discover 4K TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED86A
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED86 product image
QNED86A
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55 inch)
Resolution 4K 4K 4K
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
Learn more Learn more Learn more

1 Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

2 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.