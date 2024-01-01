Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.

What are the different types of TV screens?

LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, and 4K TVs—all offering an exceptional viewing experience.

Choose the type of TV that is best for you

Comparison of the different LG TVs from LG UHD, LG NanoCell, LG QNED, LG QNED evo, LG OLED, and LG OLED evo. Each with a short description of what each type of TV offers. LG OLED evo AI TV with colorful abstract artwork on the screen is visible. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also featured.

What makes LG OLED evo
truly exceptional?

LG OLED TV with the world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem. Awards won also featured. Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards, Best TV, G5 appears to be even brighter and more colorful. 2025 CES Innovation Awards, 2025 Best of Innovation for the video display category.

Perfected through 12 years of evolution and innovation. Find out why our revolutionary LG OLED evo is awarded, 2025 CES Best of Innovation Awards (OLED G5, 83")

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is on an advanced-looking circuit board.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2

The benchmark for LG OLED excellence

Uncover stunning images, with extreme detail, colour and realism from our most advanced technology. Built on a decade of expertise, the ultra-fast and powerful alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2 found in the G5 and M5 reveals objects and backgrounds with pixel-level precision, for upscaled 4K images that can transform how you experience LG OLED TV.4

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

Brightness Booster Ultimate

Behold our brightnest 4K OLED

Open your eyes to incredible pictures with 3x higher peak brightness.3 Powered by the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2, Brightness Booster Ultimate combines updated panel architecture with enhanced light and colour control to help create amazing visuals.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars.

Perfect Black

Revealing detail in the darkness

Unveil mesmerising depth, detail and contrast. With no backlight to dull their brilliance, LG OLED's self-lit pixels allow black levels to maintain their rich appearance, for stunning images in different lighting conditions.

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Experience starts with the AI Magic Remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.5

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV and LG Soundbar.

Leader in cutting-edge OLED Innovation

LG OLED evo is a pioneer of OLED technology, introducing breakthrough innovation yearly, giving birth to true wireless TV, driving the evolution of form factors, and redefining the future of displays.

Compare LG OLED evo TV models to find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program
Learn More Learn More Learn More

What makes LG QNED evo
truly exceptional?

LG QNED evo TV mounted on the wall. Image on the screen shows the wider color expression from its Dynamic QNED Color Solution. Intertek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3 is also visible.

LG QNED evo redefines your colour experience with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction.

Learn more about LG QNED evo
Colorful paint splashes are frozen in time. Each color is vivid and rich showcasing the Dynamic QNED Color Solution's ability to display a wider range of colors.

Dynamic QNED Colour Solution

100% Colour Volume1 with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction.

TV screen with a holographic flower on the screen. Behind it is a visual representation of LED lights, showing how LG QNED evo is able to control light with more precision resulting in a more vivid, high-contrast picture.

Mini LED - Contrast that's remarkable

See vibrant images with exceptional contrast. Through precise control of tiny backlights behind the screen, Mini LED TV provides superb clarity, bright highlights, and deep blacks.

LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Experience starts with the AI Magic Remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.5

Compare LG QNED evo TV models to find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED93A QNED86A
LG QNED93A product image
QNED93A
LG QNED86A product image
QNED86A
Display LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Size Up to 85 inch (85, 75, 65, 55 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch)
Colour Dynamic QNED Colour Pro Dynamic QNED Colour
MiniLED MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program
webOS features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote
Learn More Learn More
LG NanoCell TV mounted on a wall. Colorful picture on its screen.

What is LG NanoCell?

LG NanoCell delivers true colour by using nanoparticles to refine colours for

clarity and accuracy. Enjoy 4K content with rich, vibrant hues, and sharp clarity.

LG OLED evo, LG QNED evo, and LG NanoCell—which one is the best for you?

Each display has its advantages. Find the best one suited for your viewing habits and lifestyle. 

 

• LG OLED evo: For those who want the ultimate viewing experience powered by the latest alpha AI Processor. Enjoy the brightest picture and perfect blacks and accurate colour even in different lighting conditions.

 

• LG QNED evo: For those who want richer colours and clarity. MiniLED, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, and Precision Dimming Pro offer fine-tuned contrast and vivid colour expression.

 

• LG NanoCell: For those with casual viewing habits as it offers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles—a practical option for everyday use.

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

 

Which TV suits your Lifestyle? >

 

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

 

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

1 Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

2 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 12 consecutive years by Omdia.

3 Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. Does not apply to 97” M5/G5.

4 Image quality dependent on source material.

5 Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.