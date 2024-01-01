Social media guidelines

The LGNZ Online team loves giving stuff away on social media. These items may be (but not limited to) LG product and event tickets. When we do have a giveaway / prize draw "Promotion" on Facebook and/or Twitter the following terms and conditions apply:

1. You don't have to buy anything to win our giveaways, but you must to be at least 18 years old to enter and you must reside in New Zealand.

2. Employees (and their immediate families) of LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited including its New Zealand branch (LGNZ) are not eligible to enter the Promotion.

3. The Promotion prize and relevant dates will be advertised on the LGNZ Facebook and/or Twitter page [and/or website http://www.lg.com/nz].

4. To enter a Twitter promotion, tweet us a response to whatever our current giveaway question is. Entrants must include the '#LGNZ hash tag' and/or tag the "@LGNewZealand" Twitter account in the tweet to constitute a valid entry. For Facebook, provide your answer or response by commenting on the promotional post on LG NZ’s Facebook page.

5. Only one entry per Facebook or Twitter username will be entered in the prize draw. Entrants who use duplicate accounts to enter the Promotion will be ineligible.

6. The winner(s) will be randomly drawn from all correct entries received by the relevant closing date.

7. Winner(s) will be required to either send us a Direct Message or an email to online.nzteam@lge.co.nz. We will then reply with further instructions on how to claim their prize. If a winner does not make contact within 7 days, we'll have to choose a replacement winner, but you can always try again next time.

8. We may publish the winner(s) name, profile and photo on Facebook and/or Twitter to announce the winner of the prize draw. By entering the Promotion, the winner grants us permission to use this information as described.

9. Prizes are not transferable and are not redeemable for cash.

10. If you submit photos or other materials as part of your entry in the Promotion, you are allowing us to use them for the purposes of the giveaway and any internal/external communication which LGNZ may wish to use. You must be the owner of the photo or content that you Tweet.

11. Any personal information collected by LGNZ as part of the Promotion will be dealt with in accordance with the Privacy Act 1993 and our Privacy Policy available at http://www.lg.com/nz/privacy.

12. All decisions made by LGNZ and its agents are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. We are not responsible for any lost or misdirected entries, including but not limited to entries that were not received due to any failure of hardware, software or other computer or technical systems.

14. LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited and its related bodies corporate will not be liable for any loss, damage or injury incurred or suffered (including but not limited to direct or consequential loss or loss arising from negligence), arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with the Promotion or any prize.

15. LGNZ reserves the right to replace or amend any prize component or any aspect of the Promotion at any point in our sole discretion. If a winner declines or is unable to accept a prize as offered, we may select another winner in our sole discretion.

16. These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of New Zealand.

17. The Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited, New Zealand Branch, LG House, Level 1, 60 Highbrook Drive, East Tamaki, 2013 Auckland.

Follow @LGNewZealand to find new giveaway opportunities!

Feedback is important to us, We love to hear from our fans! Tell us how much you love LG and we may share some of that love back!