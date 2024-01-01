We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG soundbars
Enhance your sound with soundbars for your TV with state-of-the-art surround sound, so powerful it puts you right in the heart of the action.
The LG sound bar selector lets you match the best LG sound bar to your LG TV to give you the best suited, immersive home entertainment experience. Choose from sound bars with Google Assistant, rear speaker kits and more. Our sound systems are compatible with HDMI ARC/eARC and also have the ability for wireless connection with TVs.
Enjoy special offers when you shop sound bars at LG New Zealand. Explore LG.com to find the perfect sound bar for your TV. Check out where you can buy our devices and our customers' favourite picks. Less
