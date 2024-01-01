Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Learn more about LG active noise cancelling earbuds

Enjoy uninterrupted music with LG's active noise cancelling earbuds. The UV Nano charging base, fast charging feature and Google fast pairing are some of the amazing features that come with the LG Noise-canceling earbuds. With the Find-My-Earbuds ability, you'll be able to locate your earbuds wherever they are.

The quick Plug & Play setting of the earbuds is possible thanks to the easy wireless bluetooth connectivity. Engineered with noise reduction technology to reduce high-frequency noise and intrusive ambient sound, discover the collection of wireless noise-cancelling earphones at LG New Zealand. We actively innovate to bring you the latest in audio devices for an on-the-go listening experience. Less

