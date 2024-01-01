We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life's good with LG
AI DD®
Intelligent fabric care
Turbo clean 360®
Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes^
ezDispense® with auto-dosing
Fill once. Wash up to 35 loads.†
Heat pump dryers
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Reliable, quiet and durable
Gentle Care
Dryer with low heat
Auto cleaning condenser
Helps maintain performance
Styler steam clothing care system
Delicate Care
Enjoy an easy daily refresh for the clothes
Moving hanger
Shake off fine dust and smooth wrinkles
Pants Press
Quick and easy care for your pants
*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy and water reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated best capacity in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine tested program cycle.
^Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
†ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.
Learn more about LG washer & dryers
LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes. Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto-dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 17kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.
