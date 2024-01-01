Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower
Front load washing machines
Top load washing machines
Dryers
Washer Dryer Combos
Clothes styler

Care for what you wear

OLED TV evo G4

WASH | DRY + STYLE

Complete your laundry with LG Styler™

A new addition to your laundry space to transform your daily clothing routine.

Complete your laundry with LG Styler™ Explore Now
This image shows a selection of Home Appliance Products in matching colours

Inspired design

The image shows a white and black washing machine

More stars. More savings.*

This is an image of a combo machine

All-in-one washer & dryer combos

All-in-one washer & dryer combos Learn more

Life's good with LG

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

Upgrade your laundry routine

Upgrade your laundry routine Learn more
This is an image showing the different wash motions of the AIDD function.

AI DD®

Intelligent fabric care

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

Turbo clean 360®

Wash 5kg of clothes in just 39 minutes^

This is an image of filling the auto dosing detergent dispenser of the washing machine.

ezDispense® with auto-dosing

Fill once. Wash up to 35 loads.†

Heat pump dryers

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

Super efficient dryers

Super efficient dryers Learn more
This is an image showing internal diagram of motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Reliable, quiet and durable

Image showing Allergy Care Cycle simulation

Gentle Care

Dryer with low heat

Image showing exploded diagram of condensor

Auto cleaning condenser

Helps maintain performance

Styler steam clothing care system

Image shows Styler door open with clothes handing inside, within a in bright home

Refresh with the power of steam

Refresh with the power of steam Learn more
Image of purple garment and steam

Delicate Care

Enjoy an easy daily refresh for the clothes

Image shows moving hangers within LG Styler

Moving hanger​

Shake off fine dust and smooth wrinkles

Image shows pants crease compartment of LG Styler

Pants Press

Quick and easy care for your pants

*Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy and water reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated best capacity in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine tested program cycle.​

 

^Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. ​

 

†ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 35 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 42ml (for 2kg-6kg load size) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. Preset dosage for load size <2kg is 17ml, 6kg - 12kg is 55ml, dosage amounts may vary for specialty cycles. Do not put powdered, ultra concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense® reservoirs.​

Learn more about LG washer & dryers

LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes. Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto-dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 17kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.

Browse LG’s range of washer & dryers