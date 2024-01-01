We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Antiviral activity. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*Product featured in image may vary from actual product. Please refer to product image gallery above.
*Accessories pictured may vary from actual product.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Key Feature
-
Super Efficient Dryer with 9 Star Energy Rating
-
Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
-
Prevent over drying with Sensor Dry
-
Simple install with no external venting required
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ® App
Summary
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Digital Display
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Wool, Delicates
-
Drum Light
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
56
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Less Time
Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)
-
More Time
Yes (Manual Dry Cycles)
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091616326
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.