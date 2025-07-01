Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

Huge typography, True Wireless. Living room is revealed with a wall-mounted TV. Underneath the TV is a messy setup of wires and devices connected to it. These disappear to show the wireless benefit of LG True Wireless TV and are replaced by a clean LG Soundbar without any wired connections. The rest of the living room is shown and the Zero Connect Box and other devices can be seen neatly tucked away under a side table.

*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.

World's first True Wireless TV with 4K up to 144Hz video and audio transfer*

Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering the breathtaking picture and sound of a wired TV. With 4K up to 144Hz wireless video and audio transfer, you can enjoy visually lossless picture quality with minimal delay and incredible clarity.*

Perspective from a cave interior, looking out towards the entrance. The cave is surreal-looking with highly detailed rock and crystal formations. The scene highlights the visually lossless picture quality on LG True Wireless TVs.

*Up to 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Visually lossless tested in accordance with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 

Choose your cable-hiding place

Our Zero Connect Box wirelessly broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency, removing the need to run multiple cables to the TV. Simply connect HDMI devices such as game consoles, media players, PCs, and streaming devices directly to the Zero Connect Box and keep the TV area clean and clutter-free.*

Different living rooms are featured, each with a wall-mounted LG True Wireless TV. In each of these spaces, the setup is neat and tidy. The Zero Connect Box is tucked away under a side table. The content on the screens are rendered in 4K-like definition highlighting the 144Hz video and audio transfer for different content like movies, music, and gaming.

*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).

Break free from the limits of a wired TV

Design Freedom

Plug in your devices to the Zero Connect Box instead of the TV, and you can enjoy greater freedom to place the TV where you want.*

Clutter-Free

Place the Zero Connect Box where it suits your interior — the coffee table, bookshelf, or even a side unit. Then, connect HDMI devices directly to the box to keep the TV area tidy.*

Hassle-Free

Forget the hassle of reaching behind the TV. The Zero Connect Box comes with multiple ports that are easy to access.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).

Simple Wall Mount Installation

Wall mount your TV with less hassle. With just one power cable connection to the TV required, there’s no need for additional wall modifications to keep wires from hanging under the screen.*

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

*The power cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

Play seamlessly with low-latency
wireless gaming

Our wireless transmission is NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validated to ensure smooth gameplay with minimal delay. Play uninterrupted at up to 144Hz in 4K.*

Living room with a wall-mounted LG True Wireless TV. On the screen is a racing game in 4K. The scene zooms into the game to highlight the immersive quality of the TV. As the car accelerates through the race track, the 144Hz refresh rate and smooth gameplay is showcased.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and other game-related certifications are also visible.

*144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).

Award-winning True Wireless

Award for the OLED M3 from What Hi-Fi. Excerpt from their review reads, paves the way for more TVs to become conveniently wireless in future years…
Award for the OLED M5 from Reviewed. Excerpt from their review reads, the M5's wireless capability improves on every measure of picture quality and signal distance.

Explore LG True Wireless TVs

LG SIGNATURE OLED T

Transparent display innovation meets True Wireless

World's first transparent and True Wireless OLED TV with 4K wireless video and audio transfer.*

*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.

LG OLED evo AI M5

Our most advanced True Wireless TV yet

True Wireless OLED TV with up to 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer.*

*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. 144Hz does not apply to 97" M5. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).