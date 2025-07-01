We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance
*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.
World's first True Wireless TV with 4K up to 144Hz video and audio transfer*
Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering the breathtaking picture and sound of a wired TV. With 4K up to 144Hz wireless video and audio transfer, you can enjoy visually lossless picture quality with minimal delay and incredible clarity.*
*Up to 144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Visually lossless tested in accordance with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage.
Choose your cable-hiding place
Our Zero Connect Box wirelessly broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency, removing the need to run multiple cables to the TV. Simply connect HDMI devices such as game consoles, media players, PCs, and streaming devices directly to the Zero Connect Box and keep the TV area clean and clutter-free.*
*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).
Break free from the limits of a wired TV
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).
Simple Wall Mount Installation
Wall mount your TV with less hassle. With just one power cable connection to the TV required, there’s no need for additional wall modifications to keep wires from hanging under the screen.*
*The power cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Play seamlessly with low-latency
wireless gaming
Our wireless transmission is NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validated to ensure smooth gameplay with minimal delay. Play uninterrupted at up to 144Hz in 4K.*
*144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch. Other True Wireless models feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).
Award-winning True Wireless
Explore LG True Wireless TVs
LG SIGNATURE OLED T
Transparent display innovation meets True Wireless
World's first transparent and True Wireless OLED TV with 4K wireless video and audio transfer.*
*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Optional side shelves pictured (SH-T4TA77) are sold separately.
LG OLED evo AI M5
Our most advanced True Wireless TV yet
True Wireless OLED TV with up to 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer.*
*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. 144Hz does not apply to 97" M5. Sound Bar not included (sold seperately).