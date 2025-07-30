Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Vacuum Cleaners

Vacuum Cleaners

Does it All-in-One

You can have it all. Cleans, stores, and empties itself. Explore our auto-emptying All-in-One Towers now with our most powerful handstick. 

Does it All-in-One Learn More

Find the vacuum that suits your style

For compact townhouses to multi-level homes, there's an LG vacuum that's bound to sweep you off your feet, no matter the size and shape of your space. 

All-in-One

Experience storage made simple with a convenient, standalone docking station that not only empties dust and debris hands-free from the vacuum's dustbin, but also charges your vacuum and offers easy access to accessories. 

Stick

Opt for wall-mounted or free-standing docking for powerful suction, 5 step filtration and convenient charging, all within a familiar, easy-to-use stick vacuum that's always ready for grab-and-go action. 

ModelA9X-ULTRA2A9X-AUTO2A9K-EVOLVEA9N-MULTIA9N-PRIMEA9N-SOLO
 
Auto Emptying    
Tower Accessory Storage    
Auto Stop/Start    
Kompressor®   
Telescopic Pipe 
Included Dock / StandAll-In-One Tower™All-In-One Tower™Free standing floor stand + wall mounted standFree standing floor stand + wall mounted standFree standing floor stand + wall mounted standFree standing floor stand
Max Turbo Mode Suction Power*Up to 280WUp to 280WUp to 200WUp to 160WUp to 160WUp to 160W
Washable Filters
Thumb Touch Control
ColourGraphite/GreenBeigeSilverBohemian RedBlackWhite
 
ModelA9X-ULTRA2A9X-AUTO2A9K-EVOLVEA9N-MULTIA9N-PRIMEA9N-SOLO
Accessories 
Included Batteries222221
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light     
Dual Floor Max® Nozzle with LED Light    
Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®  
Hard-Floor Power Drive Nozzle®    
Power Drive Mini™    
Combination and Crevice Tool
Additional AccessoriesAll-In-One Tower™All-In-One Tower™ Handy-Tool Kit
(Hard dirt, mattress)		  
*Test conducted in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment.

We'll do the dirty work

Our All-in-One LG vacuums automatically empty the dustbin

when docked for one less step in your cleaning routine. Once

dust is captured, the filtration system traps it where it belongs, instead of

in the air and on your hands.

we'll do the dirty work

CHOICE TStick Vac

Multi-surface mastery

With LG's state-of-the-art Dual Floor Max Nozzle,* there's no need to swap nozzles when moving between floor surfaces.. Take on rugs, hard floors and everything in between with a soft roller and carpet agitator all in one. Plus, light even the darkest corners of your space with built-in LEDs.

 *Dual Floor Max nozzle is included with selected models.

Take charge of your cleaning

Unlock long lasting performance with a quick-release battery, designed to take repeated charges and jump right back into cleaning.

Double the batteries, double the clean

With two included batteries on select vacuum models, use one while the other powers your cleaning routine.

From suction to sparkle

Say goodbye to flimsy, stick mops taking up space. Meet the Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light on select models, that gets tough messes off of hard floors.

from suction to sparkle

CHOICE TStick Vac

Washable Mop Pads

Just wash, swap and go for a fresh start every time. No messes left behind.

Spray Button

Add a touch of shine to every clean with a convenient detergent spray button.

Refillable Detergent

Delivers water to help keep the mop pads wet with the refillable water tank. 

Easy to see,
informative LCD Screen

Effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot with

a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation.

Available on select models.

CHOICE TStick Vac

CHOICE TStick Vac

Your vacuum’s one-stop shop

Streamline your cleaning with a sleek home base for storing tools and accessories.* Simply dock your All-in-One vacuum for hassle-free charging and convenient storage.

This is an animation introducing the new product Gram Pro 2in1.

CHOICE TStick Vac

Customise your clean

Whether it's pet hair or tight corners, there’s a tool for every job. Discover a wide range of available accessories, from brushes to wands.

*Standard accessories included vary by model.

Get connected with ThinQ®

Link your vacuum to the ThinQ® app to check cleaning history and battery life so you jump right into cleaning when your vacuum is fully charged. Plus, with Smart Diagnostics, you can rest assured that your LG vacuum is up to the job.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and home wi-fi data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.