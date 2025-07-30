LG CordZero Auto Emptying Handstick with Dual Floor Max Lite Nozzle

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
A9L-TITAN
Front view of a9l-titan with all-in-one standing accessory
Front open view of a9l-titan with all-in-one standing accessory
All-in-one Tower. Sleek vertical tower stores and charges the vacuum while blending into modern interior décor.
up to 220w powerful suction power. LG handstick vacuum with 220W suction power, visualized by blue airflow for high-performance cleaning.
Smart Inverter Motor™. Close-up of LG Smart Inverter Motor™ illustrating energy-efficient and powerful motor components.
DUAL Floor Max™. DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle with dual brushes for deep carpet and hard floor cleaning.
Front view of a9l-titan with telescopic pipe
left side view of a9l-titan
right side view of a9l-titan
side view of a9l-titan
left side view of a9l-titan with all-in-one accessory
left side open view of a9l-titan with all-in-one accessory
left side view of a9l-titan with floor standing accessory
LG a9l-titan vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and extra battery
Front and side view dimensions of the LG a9l-titan vacuum: 112cm height, 26.5cm width, 30.5cm depth
Key Features

  • All-in-One Tower™ with Auto Empty
  • Up to 220W suction power
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
  • 5-step filtration system
  • Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
More

Strong suction, reliable performance, and tools for multiple surfaces

Image of tower vacuum in living space

All-in-One Tower™

A9L vacuum with up to 220W suction power visualized by blue airflow lines.

Up to 220W powerful suction power*

Smart Inverter Motor™ diagram highlighting internal components.

Smart Inverter Motor™

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle vacuuming dirt on a hard floor surface.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle

*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 220W reached when in Turbo Mode.

**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Tower vacuum in dark living space.

Tower vacuum in dark living space.

All-in-One Tower™

Empty, store and charge in one place

The right place for all the right tools. Stylish, free-standing tower, stores all included accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

Internal view of auto-emptying compartment with blue dust flow depicted.

Internal view of auto-emptying compartment with blue dust flow depicted.

Hassle free emptying

Cleans up, then cleans itself.

Internal view of auto-emptying compartment with filters highlighted.

Internal view of auto-emptying compartment with filters highlighted.

Enjoy the ease of automatic emptying

The 3-step filtration system – dust bag, motor protection filter and exhaust filter helps trap dust and debris for hygienic dust disposal.

Powerful performance

Up to 220W suction power*

Strong suction in a light weight body ensures effective cleaning with effortless operation.

Close-up of A9L vacuum with blue airflow and up to 220W suction text.

Close-up of A9L vacuum with blue airflow and up to 220W suction text.

*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 220W reached when in Turbo Mode.

Exploded view of Smart Inverter Motor™ with glowing blue airflow and internal components.

Exploded view of Smart Inverter Motor™ with glowing blue airflow and internal components.

Smart Inverter Motor™

Delivers powerful and reliable cleaning performance

The durable Smart Inverter Motor™ rapidly spins without friction to create powerful suctioning performance.

A9L vacuum showing airflow and dust separation with Dual Turbo Cyclone™ technology.

A9L vacuum showing airflow and dust separation with Dual Turbo Cyclone™ technology.

Dual Turbo Cyclone™

Long Lasting Suction

Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain long lasting suction.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle

One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard floors

No need to switch attachments. The DUAL Floor Max™ nozzle effortlessly lifts dirt from both carpets and hard floors.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle cleaning both carpet and hard floor with red brush roller visible. Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle cleaning both carpet and hard floor with red brush roller visible. Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

Power Drive Mop™

Vacuum Cleaning and mopping at the same time

Vacuum up dust and mop up stains with one motion using the Power Drive Mop™.

Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

Power Drive Mop™ vacuuming and mopping simultaneously on wooden floor in living room.

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

Lounge room scene with nozzle and gold dog in background

Lounge room scene with nozzle and gold dog in background

Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

Fabric nozzle helps remove pet hair efficiently

Specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding.

*The image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product

Sleek design

Clean living starts here

Experience a high standard of home cleaning

A9L vacuum standing in a bright, stylish living space near a cabinet and sofa.

A9L vacuum standing in a bright, stylish living space near a cabinet and sofa.

Hand pressing LG A9 Kompressor™ to compress collected dust, showing red arrow indicating compacted bin.

Hand pressing LG A9 Kompressor™ to compress collected dust, showing red arrow indicating compacted bin.

LG KOMPRESSOR®

Fit More In

LG KOMPRESSOR® technology compresses dust and hair allowing you to fit up to 2.4x more in the bin so you don't have to empty as often.*

*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

Hand with yellow battery approaching battery compartment

Hand with yellow battery approaching battery compartment

Dual battery charging*

Always ready to go

Clean and charge at the same time with the two included interchangeable batteries.

*Vacuum must be placed on dock and battery in designated slots for simultaneous charging.

Close-up shot of thumb touch control panel showing battery status.

Close-up shot of thumb touch control panel showing battery status.

Thumb touch control

Control and monitor

Easily switch between On, Off and Power levels. Check remaining battery and status at a glance with the intuitive led display. 

Removable and washable filters

Maintain your vacuum with ease

Easy maintenance with removable and washable filters and dust bin to help maintain your vaccum.

LG A9L-titan vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and dual battery.

What’s in the box

1. DUAL Floor Max™ Nozzle

2. Power Drive Mop (Mop + Suction)

3. Power Drive Mini (Pet Nozzle)

4. Flexible Crevice Tool

5. Hard Dirt Tool

6. Vacuum Washable and Reusable Mop Pads

7. 2 Battery

8. 2-in-1 combination tool

9. Crevice Tool

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

A9L-TITAN

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Graphite

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1120 x 305

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Graphite

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Graphite

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096571026

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles

    0

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle

    0

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    715 x 145 x 285

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1120 x 305

  • Weight (kg)

    2.88

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1120

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    5.75

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    1085 x 435 x 305

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    19.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    255 x 1009 x 297

  • Weight (kg)

    9.2

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Hand Stick

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Nano LED

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Smart steam mop

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Eco / Normal / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.4

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.0

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

  • Rated Power Consumption (W)

    350

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    30

  • Power Consumption during charging (A)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (W)

    1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

What people are saying

