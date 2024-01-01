Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

New Zealand's Top Fridge Brand

7 Years Running*

Explore our Award-Winning fridges.

This image shows a selection of Home Appliance Products in matching colours

 Inspired design

The image shows a silver and black French Door Fridge

More stars. More savings.

This is an image of a fridge showing internal space with the doors open

Large capacity, fit it all in

Life's good with LG

This is an image showing the Instaview French Door fridge in stainless finish

Stay fresh for longer

Image showing woman knocking on the InstaView fridge window

InstaView™ knock, knock

Knock twice to see inside

This is an image showing simulated cool airflow arrows to represent SurroundCooling function.

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

This is an image showing the Uvnano led light function of the water dispenser.

UVnano®

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

Learn more about LG fridges

Awarded People's Choice by Consumer NZ, LG has a range of award winning double door & multi door fridges. Whether your dream kitchen design calls for a double door refrigerator, or multi door fridge freezer, you’ll find a stylish LG fridge to suit your space. Choose a refrigerator style that matches your kitchen aesthetic and personal needs including french door and InstaView™ fridges with innovative features.

 

With a host of innovative features that suit your individual needs, LG's fridges complement a range of lifestyles and kitchen configurations. Available in a variety of formats, including plumbed and non plumbed water dispenser models. Convenient features such as SurroundCooling™ helps keep food fresher for longer, and spacious, efficient interiors are designed to easily store large containers and bottles and provide ample room to organise your food and beverages.

