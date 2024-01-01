The innovative casing of LG's tone TV nano earbuds sanitises the UV earbuds to kill 99.9% of bacteria. The ambient listening mode helps you change between audio modes during different activities so that you don't have to take off your earbuds. The contoured design of the earbuds is crafted to conform to the shape of your ear, providing you with a comfortable fit and minimised protrusion because of the earbuds short stem design.



Built with the Meridian EQ technology for sound, these earbuds delivers a crisp and clear listening experience. Find out more about the UV sanitising earbuds at LG New Zealand. Less