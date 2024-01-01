Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TONE Free
Active noise cancelling earbuds
UVnano earbuds
Sport earbuds

Learn more about LG TONE Free

The LG wireless earbuds are engineered for easy bluetooth connectivity, delivering the high quality sound with the convenience of the compact design of the earbuds. The UV Nano charging case keeps 99.9% of bacteria away from your ears. Enjoy a battery life of up to 18 hours; 6 hours of playtime, and 12 hours in the charging base. The sleek design also gives our earbuds a barely noticeable feel.

 

Seamlessly answer calls and listen to music while you're at work or at the gym with our bluetooth connectivity and premium sound designed by Meridian Technology. Browse the collection of wireless earphones at LG New Zealand.

Learn more