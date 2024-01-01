We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*a11 Processor applies to M4/G4 models only.
LG TV, dedicated to you
Your TV adjusts to your space
LG TV detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.
*AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Definitive intelligence at its core
AI processes content in real time to maximise expression and match the creator’s intent more closely.
*AI Super Upscaling is not available on QNED81 and UHD models.Image quality dependent on source material.
**AI Director Processing applies to M4/G4 models only.
Lifelike sound fine-tuned by AI
Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Voice Remastering applies to M4/G4 models only.
A smart solution designed to suit your lifestyle.
Enjoy personalised services that make your LG TV experience even easier and more enjoyable.
webOS Re:New Program
Keep pace with the latest updates
Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years.*
*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4/G4/C4/B4, QNED91/89/86 and 86NANO81.
Magic Remote
Like a Magic Wand
Easy to hold, the Magic Remote's point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun. Handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to favourite streaming apps and Hands-Free Voice Recognition changes the channel or recommends content when you speak into the mic.*
AI Chatbot
Turn convenience up a notch with AI Chatbot
LG TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily.*
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.