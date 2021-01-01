We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle
LG All-in-One Tower features that you'll love
Auto Stop & Go
Movement detection auto stops and starts vacuum
For those times when you need to set the vac down to move items out of the way, or do a quick tidy-up mid-clean, this vacuum detects movement and automatically stops vacuuming when placed on the ground. Simply lift the vacuum off the ground ( > 30 degrees) to re-start automatically.
*Auto Stop & Go function must be activated through vacuum settings. Vacuum must be resting on a flat surface with no movement for ~3 secs for Auto Stop, and lifted above 30 degrees to Auto Start. If no movement is detected within 5 minutes, the vacuum with completely turn off automatically.
**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Free your hands from dust and mess
*Overseas model shown.
The tower design incorporates a 3-Step Filtration System, securely locking away dirt and filtering out dust particles to prevent the re-entering of dust into the air during emptying process.
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Mighty performance with a light weight design
*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Overseas model shown.
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Easy to see, informative LCD Screen
More stick vacuum benefits
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.
A9X Handstick
Different nozzles for different needs
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.
This image shows the floor that has been cleaned using the Spray Mop Nozzle, which operates simultaneously with a wet mop and vacuum cleaner.
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.
The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.
The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding.
The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.
Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.
Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.
Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop
*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
*Overseas model shown.
What’s in the box
Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.
Key Feature
- Auto Empty Dust Bin
- LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle
- Up to 280W suction power*
- Auto Stop & Go
- Handy Accessory Storage
- Dual Battery Charging
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)
Forest Green
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
265 x 1100(865) x 305
FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER) - Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Forest Green
Body Color (Tower)
Forest Green
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096243954
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Cleaning Brush
No
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode without Nozzles
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode with Nozzle
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
30
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
15
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles
10
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle
10
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
Min Capacity (mAh)
2300
Rated Capacity (mAh)
2400
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
286 x 716 x 143
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
265 x 1100(865) x 305
Weight (kg)
2.9
Max Product Height (mm)
1100
Weight include packing (kg)
7.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
290 x 1072 x 427
Weight include packing (kg)
20.1
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
255 x 1009 x 297
Weight (kg)
9.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Type
Cordless Hand Stick
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
Dual PowerPack
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
Kompressor Technology
Yes
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
All-in-One Tower
Yes
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
Accessories Storage
Yes
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
No
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
Nano LED
No
Compact Tower
No
NOZZLES
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
Bedding Nozzle
No
Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)
Yes
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
Yes
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting
Yes
LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle
No
Smart steam mop
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Accessory Bag
No
Extra Pre-filter
No
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
Extendable Hose Extension
No
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Power Mode
Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.5
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.25
Max Suction Power (W)
280
Rated Power Consumption (W)
400
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
Empty Cycle Time (s)
30
Power Consumption during charging (A)
1.15
Power Consumption during cleaning (A)
7.0
Power Consumption during cleaning (W)
1700
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Cleaning History
Yes
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
