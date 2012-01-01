Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

Whats the best TV to suit your lifestyle?

Whatever your lifestyle, there's an LG TV for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect TV to work with your home interior, discover an LG TV that suits you.

Cinema Lovers Gamers Sports Fans Design Enthusiasts

What makes a TV great for
watching movies?

Thrilling stunts, high-intensity moments, and rich emotions captured in close-ups—these are details that can’t be missed when watching a movie. For ultimate immersion, every element must be rendered with the utmost precision. HDR technology makes this possible enabling enhanced colour depth and refined contrast control.

What is HDR?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology standard that enables a wider range of contrast and colour expression. On HDR-supported content, every frame can be brighter and more vibrant. Dolby Vision™ is regarded as the highest HDR standard able to express over 68 billion colours with a maximum brightness of 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata also provides scene-specific optimised colour and brightness for a cinematic viewing experience.

Scene of an astronaut running away from an explosion which is split in half. On one side, the colors and contrast are dull, this is labeled SDR. On the other, it's sharp and vivid, this is labeled HDR.

What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?

With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ has a 68 billion colour range that prevents colour banding and enables more precise brightness control and colour expression. Enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theatre.1

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. On the TV is a movie, the colors, clarity, and contrast is incredible. The Dolby Vision logo is also visible.

Why are LG TVs good for
watching movies?

Dolby Vision™ brings movies to life in your home cinema. FILMMAKER MODE™ with Ambient Light  adjusts to environmental lighting to provide picture quality that meets filmmaker standards. While Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound, making you feel like you're in the centre of the action.1

Filmmakers choose LG OLED

Director Sean Baker's interview. His quote is highlighted. The blacks are rich. Overall, it's just an incredible image. Cinematographer Natasha Braier's interview. Her quote is highlighted. That's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum. Cinematographer Walter Volpatto's interview. His quote is highlighted. This allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

Discover TVs for watching movies, find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour Perfect Black, Accurate Colour
HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™ FILMMAKER MODE FILMMAKER MODE FILMMAKER MODE
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Dolby Sound Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
Learn More Learn More Learn More

What's important in a gaming TV?

Lag and video stuttering are no fun. For the most thrilling adventures and battles, smooth motion is key. A high refresh rate and VRR technology are essential for a seamless gaming experience.

What is a refresh rate?

Refresh rate is the number of times your display updates with a new image per second. Measured in Hz (Hertz), this metric is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. A 120Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion, which is most noticeable when playing fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.

Side-by-side comparison of a racing car game and the difference in refresh rate. On one side, the refresh rate is lower resulting in more motion blur. On the other side, the refresh rate is high showing the car completely in focus.

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?

VRR is a technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature for smooth and immersive gameplay.

Hands holding a game controller in front of a TV with a car racing game on the screen. VRR, variable refresh rate logo is visible.

Why are LG TVs good for gaming?

High refresh rates up to 165Hz

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on with reduced lag and motion blur, with the 55-83" G5 OLED TVs.2

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub 

Play games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, and now the Xbox Cloud Gaming app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles  to casual games playable with a supported gamepad connected to your TV.3

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Play on bigger screens for more immersive gaming

Larger screens mean more fun. Explore our Ultra Big TVs and take your gaming experience to the next level.

Living room with a huge LG Ultra Big TV mounted on the wall. On the screen is a car racing game. Because of the screen size, the content feels so much more immersive.

Discover gaming TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Refresh Rates 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Up to 144Hz (120Hz on 97") Up to 165Hz (120Hz on 97") Up to 144Hz
HDMI features ALLM, eARC, HGiG ALLM, eARC, HGiG ALLM, eARC, HGiG
Gaming Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimiser Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimiser Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimiser
Learn More Learn More Learn More

How do you get the best sports
viewing experience?

Sports are fast-paced. You need a TV that delivers smooth motion with less blur, with a large screen that fully immerses you in the action, and keeps you updated on your favourite teams and stats so you never miss a thing.

Immersion on a grand scale

LG Ultra Big TVs offer immersive viewing across a range of sizes, up to 100 inches.

A family is gathered around their LG Ultra Big TV watching an exciting soccer match on the huge screen.

Never miss a sports moment, get an LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Set up a personalised home page for sports. Access sports streaming apps and YouTube highlight clips. With live games, league tables, and matches of your favourite teams all on one screen.4

The UI of the Sports Portal page is shown showing you a user can register their teams and how content is organized to be more convenient for a sports fan.

Sports Notification

Register your favourite teams and receive Sports Notifications to keep yourself updated on everything that's happening from match results to

game video highlights.

Sports Notification is shown. It's a reminder of the championship league game that's about to start. CTA buttons are also visible, watch live, watch on app, no alarm.

Maximise the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.5

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Discover our best TVs for watching sports

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED G5 OLED C5 QNED86A
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
LG QNED86 product image
QNED86A
Display LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG QNED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
Learn More Learn More Learn More

What makes LG TVs a great choice for design enthusiasts?

More than just screens, LG TVs can also become an additional design element that fits seamlessly into your space and reflects your lifestyle.

For those who want sleek minimalism
with the latest technology

Eliminate cable clutter and achieve an ultra-clean look with our 4K 144Hz true wireless TV.  Plug in all devices to the Zero Connect Box and simplify your setup with advanced wireless transmission.6

LG OLED evo AI M5

Wall-mounted LG OLED M5 TV and LG Soundbar in the living room of a classy apartment. Zero Connect Box hidden underneath a side table.

Design Freedom

Plug in your devices to the Zero Connect Box instead of the TV, and you can enjoy greater freedom to place the TV where you want.6

Clutter-Free

Place the Zero Connect Box where it suits your interior — the coffee table, bookshelf, or even a side unit. Then, connect HDMI devices directly to the box to keep the TV area tidy.6

Hassle-Free

Forget the hassle of reaching behind the TV. The Zero Connect Box comes with multiple ports that are easy to access.

For those who want a sleek, seamless look

Enjoy design that harmonises with your space. Narrow bezels create a flawless look, and the included wall mount hangs your TV close to the wall, with minimal gap.7

LG OLED evo AI G5

Living room with a wall-mounted LG OLED G5 TV and LG Soundbar seen from the side. This angle highlights its One Wall Design and how its bezels and design are flush-fit to the wall.

For those who want a portable screen

Enjoy movies, workouts and more from anywhere in your space with the LG StanbyME portable smart touch screen. With a built-in battery and wheels at the base, take it from your workspace, to your kitchen, to your living room, without hassle.

LG Lifestyle screens

Woman in her spacious home doing yoga. Beside her is the LG StanbyME TV on a stand. It's in the vertical orientation and is playing the yoga instructional video that the woman is following.

Discover the best choice for design enthusiasts like you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo
True wireless True wireless -
Design One Wall Design One Wall Design (97, 83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
Learn More Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

What are the different types of TV screens? >;

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

1 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

2 Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

3 Subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updates as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Gamepad is sold separately. Apps available may vary by region.

4 Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

5 Supported source combination options include HDMI input with Web browser, Live TV, Apple AirPlay, YouTube, Screen Share and Camera functions. G5 supports dual HDMI monitor.

6 Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold separately).

7 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Sound bar pictured not included (sold separately).