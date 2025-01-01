Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

65 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED65G56LA

OLED65G56LA
(3)
Key Features

  • Advanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2.
  • Brightness Booster Ultimate - The power behind LG's brightest 4K OLED TVs.
  • Features One Wall Design plus slim wall mount & pedestal stand included.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^^
  • webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
  • 5 year Limited Panel Warranty. 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
CES Innovation Awards®

"2025 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation"

G5, 01/2025

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2

The benchmark for LG OLED excellence

Uncover stunning images, with extreme detail, colour and realism from our most advanced technology. Built on a decade of expertise, the ultra-fast and powerful alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2 reveals objects and backgrounds with pixel-level precision, for upscaled 4K images that can transform how you experience LG OLED TV.*

LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Brightness Booster Ultimate

Behold our brightest 4K OLED

Open your eyes to incredible pictures with 3x higher peak brightness.* Powered by the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2, Brightness Booster Ultimate combines updated panel architecture with enhanced light and colour control to help create amazing visuals.

Parts of an image can be seen inside the silhouette of a giant 3X text. As the text gets bigger, a space shuttle launch can be seen. As the text expands to beyond the screen, the full content is revealed. The visual then gets enhanced from top to bottom to be brighter and more vibrant.

*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.

AI Picture Pro

Bring scenes to life, brilliantly

Make each scene a masterpiece. Comprising a specialised technology suite of AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping, AI Picture Pro analyses each frame to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.*

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

Perfect Black

Revealing detail in the darkness

Unveil mesmerising depth, detail and contrast. With no backlight to dull their brilliance, LG OLED's self-lit pixels allow black levels to maintain their rich appearance, for stunning images in almost any lighting conditions.

Mountain range with a dark evening sky filled with stars. The image is split in half, one side showing a duller, grayer version, the other side showing a more pleasing picture with greater dynamic range of blacks and whites. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

Accurate Colour

See the full picture, with full-on colour

Enjoy vibrant, accurate colours on an anti-glare screen whether you watch in sunlit spaces or dark environments. Verified 100% Colour Volume* for enhanced colour reproduction.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

AI Sound Pro

Sensational 11.1.2-channel surround sound

On an LG OLED TV screen are two singers in a recording studio. Around one of the singers are concentric circles representing the sound of her voice being easily heard with AI Object Remastering.

AI Object Remastering

Dialogue that cuts through the noise

Hear conversations clearly, even in scenes with loud background noise. AI Object Remastering extracts and enhances each voice from the audio mix so that dialogue can remain clear, crisp, and easy to understand.* 

LG OLED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Extra power for your sound

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster enhances and refines TV sound so you can enjoy dynamic, impressive audio.

*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

One Wall Design

Streamlined and seamless

Enjoy design that harmonises with your space. Narrow bezels create a flawless look, and the included wall mount hangs your TV close to the wall, with minimal gap.*

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Sound bar pictured not included (sold separately).

Breathtaking home cinema

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision^^, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with lifelike surround sound that moves all around you.^^

^^Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

webOS 25, personalised to you

On an LG TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile 

Sync your TV to your voice

Get personalised recommendations, just by asking. AI Voice ID recognises the unique signature of each voice to curate tailored viewing for everyone at home. Just press the remote's AI Button to get started.*

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Picture Wizard

See it, just the way you like it

Customise your viewing experience, the easy way. Choose your favourite images from the TV's selection and AI Picture Wizard will analyse your preferences to create your ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

AI Sound Wizard

Hear it, just the way you love it

Enjoy sound, tailored just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips on your TV and let AI Sound Wizard create a customised profile tuned to your preferences.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Search

Find what you want, fast

Stop searching and start talking. Ask your TV what to watch and AI voice-activated intelligence can customise suggestions to your taste. Just press the AI Button on the remote to get started.*

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*

LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2025/

AI Chatbot

Turn convenience up a notch

Get smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control your TV's settings easily. Activate the AI Button on your remote to begin, then ask away.*

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Ultimate Gameplay

Charge your engines with game-changing specs

Get your game on, with minimal lag and motion blur. Experience peak gaming with NVIDIA G-Sync, up to 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification.*

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

Living room with an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra

Dive into immersive sound 

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG Soundbar is below an LG OLED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface

Convenient onscreen sound control

Can't find your LG Sound Bar remote? With WOW Interface, you can access and operate your compatible LG Sound Bar settings and modes from your LG TV screen.*

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 24.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 865/910 x 263

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    485 x 263

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    26.6

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    34.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096319116

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

