32" Class UltraFine Display Ergo IPS Monitor with HDR10

32" Class UltraFine Display Ergo IPS Monitor with HDR10

32UN880-B

32" Class UltraFine Display Ergo IPS Monitor with HDR10

Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new ergonomic innovations that can benefit the workplace.

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

UHD 4K IPS Display

The UHD display of the 32UN880-B lets you enjoy sharp picture quality with rich, profound colour reproduction thanks to the DCI-P3 colour space. It is also compatible with HDR10 which supports specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of SDR monitors.

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Easily Adjustable Screen Position

The Ergo stand provides user flexibility with easy adjustment of the swivel, pivot, height and tilt of the monitor. The arm holding the monitor can be extended and retracted to let users position the monitor in the ideal way to provide them with the most comfortable viewing experience.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. This technologically and ergonomically advanced stand from LG helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customised viewing position.
C-Clamp Desktop Installation
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

The stand of the 32UN880-B takes up very little space on a desk’s surface. The USB Type-C™ compatibility allows users to minimise additional wires and instead use the one cable for fast data transfer and power for laptop charging.

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

One Click Mount

C-Clamp & Grommet

Easy Cable Management

Stable & Powerful Connection

One Click Mount

C-Clamp & Grommet

Easy Cable Management

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Key Feature

  • 31.5” UHD 4K IPS Display with breathtaking clarity and HDR10
  • DCI-P3 95% for premium colour reproduction
  • Ergo stand to achieve ideal screen position and maximise user comfort
  • USB Type-C™ ports for greater productivity
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

