65 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024

G4
What Hi-Fi?
"...one of the best OLED TVs to arrive this year."
(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)
G4
T3
"...this is the new standard for traditional OLED."
(LG G4, T3, 05/2024)
G4
AVForums
LG G4 is the Best-in-class OLED TV for 2024
G4
T3 Awards
"OLED G4's pictures are simply stunning."
(T3 Awards 2024, Best Gaming TV)
G4
HDTVTest
The LG G4 receives our highly recommended best-in-class Award
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
*LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia
Leading a new era of LG OLED
Below there are specification of alpha 11 AI processor compared to alpha 9 AI Processor. alpha 11 has 4X faster AI performance, 1.7X improved graphics, 1.3X faster processing speeds.
**Comparison is based on TV with Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor.
Powering our brightest 4K OLED TVs
*Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
Feel the realism, see the quality
Resolution fine-tuned by AI
Capture the film's colour story
Bright in almost any light
*Image quality dependent on source material.
Lifelike sound perfected by AI
Sound optimised for your space
Voices cut through bustling backdrops
Sound balanced to what you watch
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.
Movies scenes that appear to come to life
*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required
Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action
An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
^G4 - 5 year Limited Panel Warranty - 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
Free to be brilliant
*Flicker-free feature operates in standard settings. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
Home to your favourite content
An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
Keep pace with the latest updates
Keep pace with the latest updates
Seamless, synchronised fast action
Ultimate Gameplay
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30,RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.
Gaming Central
An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
Unlock epic gaming titles
An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.
Upgrade your Home Entertainment Experience
Sound and vision in perfect harmony
Tidy up your act
Easy and convenient interface
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/nz/wow-orchestra-interface
Key Feature
-
Advanced picture and sound with the α11 AI Processor 4K.
-
Brightness Booster Max - The power behind LG's brightest 4K OLED TVs.
-
Features One Wall Design plus wall mount & pedestal stand included.
-
Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, VRR, G-sync, and Freesync.
-
Convenient smart features, including ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands
-
5 year Limited Panel Warranty.^
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
23.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1441 x 910 x 263
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
485 x 263
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
23.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
29.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
35.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091893437
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
