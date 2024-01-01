About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Information display

LG digital signage and commercial TVs deliver crystal clear images for advertising. Explore LG's collection of digital signage & information displays today and learn more about the features below.

01.hero_01_Business_01Information-Display

Information display

Innovation for a
better life

The digital signage and commercial TVs you choose has the

power to move your hearts and minds.

D03_01.hero_101.Digital-Signage_1

Digital signage

Increase your company’s impact while leaving a lasting impression.

Digital signage Learn more

D04_Commercial-TV_hero

Commercial TV

With LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV and signage solution, managers

can create customized guest caring content in a simple and

easier way.

Commercial TV Learn more

Digital signage

Digital signage

Commercial TV

Commercial TV

D06_02.feature_01.ID_01.Digital-Signage

Digital signage

Increase your company’s impact while leaving a lasting impression.

Digital signage Learn more
D07_02.feature_01.ID_02.Commercial-TV

Commercial TV

Discover the LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV solution, designed for easy customisation and remote diagnostics.

Commercial TV Learn more