Australian National Maritime Museum: LG Digital Signage Solutions for Public Facilities

04/16/2023

Sydney, New South Wales

    Recently The Australian National Maritime Museum in collaboration with LG Business Solutions upgraded their Outdoor Digital Signage panels.

    The Museum required information display solutions that would be readily available, withstand direct sunlight and temperature changes and be able to cope with Sydney’s humidity.

    The LG Business Solutions Team provided a tailor made solution based on XE Series Outdoor Digital Displays.

    By visiting the site, communicating with the installer and collaborating on the various needs of the Museum the LG Sales Team was in a position to provide outstanding product knowledge and support the installation process to be effortless and enjoyable.

    As a reliable partner, LG supports the ongoing operation of the displays to ensure efficient and stable operation.

    The LG Public Facility (Museum & Gallery) Display Solution helps deliver new experiences to the Museum visitors via hardware and content for immersive and intuitive information delivery.

