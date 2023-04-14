About Cookies on This Site

City Beach Rides the Digital Content Wave with LG Video Wall Signage

City Beach Rides the Digital Content Wave with LG Video Wall Signage

04/14/2023

Brisbane, Queensland

    City Beach Rides the Digital Content Wave with LG Video Wall Signage

    Graham Skaines (Head of Store Operations) from City Beach and Jim Peck from Video Factory Electronics discuss how LG video walls and digital signage have made an impact on the digital content featured in stores across Australia.

    City Beach are able to provide their brands with spaces to feature both still image and video lifestyle content that can be easily managed and controlled instantaneously, utilising over 80 screens in different configurations across the national flagship store in Brisbane alone.

