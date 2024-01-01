We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WU960H Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65" (164cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED (Wallpaper)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
5
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
30W + 30W
-
Speaker System
2.2.2 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Dolby Atoms
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Channel
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Commercial Smart Home, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (AN-MR18BA_Commercial only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
FUNCTION
-
Function
EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext, BEACON
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
-
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In (Phone Jack), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin), CI Slot, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
N/A (Wallpaper)
-
W x H x D / weight (TV only)
(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 / 6.7kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Including AIO box, wall mount)
(Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 (AIO BOX) 1,260 x 78 x 198 / (Head, AIO Box, Wall mount) 6.7kg, 10.0kg, 2.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,641 x 952 x 288 / 32.1kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
470
-
Typical
275
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
200 / 143 / 72
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
-
