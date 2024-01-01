About Cookies on This Site

WU960H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

WU960H Series

65WU960H

WU960H Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED (Wallpaper)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Response Time (G to G, ms)

    5

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    Yes / Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    30W + 30W

  • Speaker System

    2.2.2 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Dolby Atoms

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Channel

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

    Yes

  • RF

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application (version)

    PCA 3.8

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Commercial Smart Home, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (AN-MR18BA_Commercial only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player

FUNCTION

  • Function

    EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext, BEACON

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Hospitality Features

    Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    -

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In (Phone Jack), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0 (2), USB 2.0 (2), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin), CI Slot, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    N/A (Wallpaper)

  • W x H x D / weight (TV only)

    (Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 / 6.7kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Including AIO box, wall mount)

    (Head) 1,446 x 823 x 3.85 (AIO BOX) 1,260 x 78 x 198 / (Head, AIO Box, Wall mount) 6.7kg, 10.0kg, 2.3kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,641 x 952 x 288 / 32.1kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    470

  • Typical

    275

  • Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

    200 / 143 / 72

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.