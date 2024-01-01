About Cookies on This Site

UT640S Series

Specs

Support

Resource

49UT640S0TA

49UT640S0TA

UT640S Series

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size

    49”

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • HDR

    HDR 10

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

AUDIO

  • Audio Out/Speaker System

    10W + 10W/2.0CH

SMART FEATURE

  • webOS

    Yes (webOS 4.5)

  • Smart Home (Launcher Bar )

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Pre-loaded App

    Yes (Youtube Only)

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Miracast )

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / bluetooth

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

EASY INSTALLATION

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

MANAGEMENT

  • WOL (Wake On LAN)

    Yes (Magic packet only)

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (Self Diagnostics (USB))

  • TV Link Interactive

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC / Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    No/Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Welcome Screen / Video

    Yes/No

  • One Channel Map

    Yes

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    Yes

SIGNAGE FEATURES

  • Crestron Connected®1)

    Yes

  • Time Scheduler

    Yes

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    Yes

  • NTP Sync Timer

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

INTERFACE(SET SIDE)

  • HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • USB

    1 (2.0)

  • CI Slot

    1

INTERFACE(SET REAR)

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI / HDCP Input

    1 (2.0)

  • RS-232C

    1 (Phone Jack Type, Control & Service)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, 4W, Vol.Control 1)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone Jack Type )

    Yes (TV Link Tuner)

  • Debug (Phone Jack Type )

    1

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock

DIMENSION

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    1,110 x 709 x 231

  • Unit : mm / kg

    11.3

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typical (Watts)

    104

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.