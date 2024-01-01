We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UT640S Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
55”
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
HDR
HDR 10
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
AUDIO
-
Audio Out/Speaker System
10W + 10W/2.0CH
SMART FEATURE
-
webOS
Yes (webOS 4.5)
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar )
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
Yes (Youtube Only)
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
Screen Share (Miracast )
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / bluetooth
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
EASY INSTALLATION
-
USB Cloning
Yes
MANAGEMENT
-
WOL (Wake On LAN)
Yes (Magic packet only)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (Self Diagnostics (USB))
-
TV Link Interactive
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC / Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
No/Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Welcome Screen / Video
Yes/No
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
Yes
SIGNAGE FEATURES
-
Crestron Connected®1)
Yes
-
Time Scheduler
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
Yes
-
NTP Sync Timer
Yes
-
BEACON
Yes
INTERFACE(SET SIDE)
-
HDMI In
2 (2.0)
-
USB
1 (2.0)
-
CI Slot
1
INTERFACE(SET REAR)
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI / HDCP Input
1 (2.0)
-
RS-232C
1 (Phone Jack Type, Control & Service)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
1 (Ethernet)
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, 4W, Vol.Control 1)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone Jack Type )
Yes (TV Link Tuner)
-
Debug (Phone Jack Type )
1
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock
DIMENSION
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,244 x 786 x 231
-
Unit : mm / kg
14.5
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
145
-
