PRO:CENTRIC® SMART 32LX765H
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
32" (80cm)
-
Type
Direct LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Digital
DVB-T2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
BASIC COMMERCIAL TV FEATURES
-
Additional
Welcome Screen, Lock Mode, One Channel Map, Hotel Mode, Instant on, USB Cloning, IR Out, TV Link Interactive
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Type
Pro:Centric SMART
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
N/A
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA
-
RF(1/2 Tuner)
1 Tuner
-
HCAP(GEM/FLASH/HTML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Connectivity
DLNA, WiDi, Miracast, Wi-Fi Direct, DIAL
-
Management
Remote Diagnostics/EzManager
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Usability
Built-In Wi-Fi , Soft AP
-
DRM
Verimatrix, SecureMeida, Pro:Idiom
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI CEC
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
N/A
-
Smart Energy Saving
N/A
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
USB
Yes (2, USB 2.0)
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
1 / 1 Satelite In (LNB)
-
AV In
1 (Composite)
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-/1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
1(Commonly used with AV)
-
LAN
Yes (2)
-
2 External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by(Watts)
0.3W↓
-
Energy Rating (Stars)
4.5
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
Environment
CISPR
-
Etc.
MEPS
-
