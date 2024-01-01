We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
US665H Series
LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management
TV screens set up in the hotel provide hotel services and various information for users.
* 65 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* This feature may have a restriction depending on the installation environment.
* Additional speaker is not included with this product.
Key Feature
-
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
-
Voice Recognition
-
Quick Menu
All Spec
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.