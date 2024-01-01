About Cookies on This Site

LSAC025-MK

LED Video Wall

(0)

54” LED Video Wall Display

The CCTV security operation room is monitoring the on-site situation with a large LED video wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Cableless Signal & Power Transmission

The LSAC series is an innovative LED signage solution that employs cableless transmission technology*. Capable of UHD resolution with a 16:9 ratio and block assembly design making it easy to install.

Unlike an LCD video wall, the LSAC series can perform signal transmission

*Connectors use RF (Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.

The LCD video wall has borders on the image due to bezels, but the LSAC series without bezels does not hide images.

Bezel Free Design

The LSAC series employs a bezel-free design, so viewers of content can see images without visual gaps between display panels.
Compared to SDR, HDR shows more vivid colors and has an excellent contrast ratio.

Colour Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support the content displayed has a wide colour spectrum and broad contrast ratio.

*Image enhanced to demonstrate feature

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

In standby mode, the LSAC series consumes less power than LG’s conventional LED signage.

Optimised Image Quality with?
α7 Intelligent Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" used in the LSAC series recognises and analyses the original content, to help optimise image clarity and sharpness.

The LSAC series is equipped with the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

The LSAC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare*.?

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSAC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* 'LG ConnectedCare' and 'SuperSign CMS' need to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

Key Feature

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.5 mm
  • Brightness: 600 nit
  • Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking
  • Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor
  • LG webOS Smart Platform
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.5

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 × 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 225

  • Weight per Module (g)

    430

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    4 × 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    480 × 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    1,200 × 675 × 51

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.81

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    22.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    27.8

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (nit)

    600

  • Colour Temperature (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Typ. 5,000 : 1 / Peak. 9,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    290

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    190

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    358

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    990

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    648

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,222

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP20

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B, BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAC-025K

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.