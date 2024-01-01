About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pro:Centric® SMART Set Top Box

Specs

Support

Resource

Pro:Centric® SMART Set Top Box

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

STB-5500TA

Pro:Centric® SMART Set Top Box

(0)
Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

    Yes

  • Output Resolution

    720p/1366x768/1080p/2160p

AUDIO

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes (SPDIF)

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Pro:Centric ® - Type

    Smart

  • Pro:Centric ® - Data Streaming (IP&RF)

    IP Only

  • Pro:Centric ® - Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

  • Pro:Centric ® - Tuner

    No

  • Pro:Centric ® - HCAP (SDK)

    GEM/Flash/HTML5

  • Smart Features

    Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote (Ready)

  • Connectivity

    Smart Share, Screen Share, Bluetooth Sound Sync

  • DRM (Digital Right Management)

    Pro:Idiom

  • Management

    Remote Diagnostics, EzManager (for initial configuration)

  • Interactivity

    HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • RJP Interface

    RS232C, HDMI

  • Advanced Setting Option

    Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

INTERFACE

  • Upper Side

    HDMI (2), USB (2)

  • Lower Side

    Power, Display Control (4 Pin Phone Jack), External IR, AV In, Service, Digital Optical Out, LAN Port, HDMI Out

ACCESSORY

  • Included

    Power, Display Control (4 Pin Phone Jack), External IR, AV In, Service, Digital Optical Out, LAN Port, HDMI Out

DIMENSION(UNIT :MM)

  • W x H x D / weight (set)

    233 x 29.8 x 180.5 / 0.76kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    366 x 218 x 143 / 1.89kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typical

    5.3

  • Stand-by

    0.3 ↓

STANDARD APPROVAL

  • Safety

    RCM, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32 (Class B), RCM

  • Environment

    CE

  • Etc.

    ROHS

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.