About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Box

Specs

Support

Resource

webOS Box

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WP400

webOS Box

(0)
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    HDMI, DP (Daisy Chain Only)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Player Dimension (W x H x D)

    258 × 36.5 × 186 mm

  • Weight

    1.4 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    314 x 124 x 359 mm

  • Packed Weight

    2.26 kg

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

  • KEY FEATURE (HARDWARE)

    Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

  • webOS ver.

    webOS 4.0

  • Embedded CMS

    USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

  • Fail Over

    Yes

  • Image Customisation

    No Signal

  • Content Sync.

    RS-232C, Local Network

  • Multi-screen

    PIP/PBP(4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (2)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • OSD Rotation

    Yes

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)

  • Content Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes (Network, USB)

  • Firmware Update by Network

    Yes

  • SNMP(ver.2)

    Yes

  • ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimisation)

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Power Mgmt.

    DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

  • Daylight Saving Time

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption - Typ.

    16 W

  • Power Consumption - Max.

    22 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.