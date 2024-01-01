We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Player Dimension (W x H x D)
258 × 36.5 × 186 mm
-
Weight (Head)
0.87 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
359 x 124 x 314 mm
-
Packed Weight
1.77 kg
KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)
-
KEY FEATURE (HARDWARE)
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in, Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)
-
webOS ver.
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Fail Over
Yes
-
Background Image
No Signal Image
-
Multi-screen
PIP/PBP(4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Rotation
Yes (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation)
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimization)
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Power Mgmt.
Wake on LAN
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
23 W / 27 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/ NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
