All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC015-GN

All-in-one Smart Series

Front view
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.5625

  • Screen Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Weight of the screen

    129

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    500

  • Color Temperature

    7300K

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160° x 160°

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    800

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    395

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    6,824

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,730

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,348

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH (without condensation)

  • IP Rating Front

    IP30

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP20

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.