All-in-one Smart Series
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.5625
-
Screen Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004.6x1692.1x36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Weight of the screen
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
500
-
Color Temperature
7300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
800
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0°C to +40°C
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH (without condensation)
-
IP Rating Front
IP30
-
IP Rating Rear
IP20
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded
-
