Video-wall OLED Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

Video-wall OLED Signage

65EV5C

Video-wall OLED Signage

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65” (164 cm)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    140/450 cd/m2
    (APL* 100% / 25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    12 hrs/7 days (moving video only)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45
    In/Out, IR receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 / 1.2 mm (U/B/L/R - Off Bezel) 10.5 / 10.5 / 10.5 / 11 mm (U/B/L/R - Off Bezel) 9.5 mm (Seam)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    Head:
    1x2 : 1639mm x 1450.5mm x 7.9mm
    1x3 : 2452mm x 1450.5mm x 7.9mm
    *Width increase 813 mm for every additional(+1) monitor
    Main Box : 390.2mm x 423mm x 24.2mm
    PSU Box : 523mm x 243mm x 56mm

  • Weight (head)

    1x2 : 44 Kg
    1x3 : 66 Kg
    T-CON Box: 4.3 kg ea
    Signage Box: 3.9 kg ea

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1x2 : 1,940 x 1,120 x 536mm
    1x3 : 1,940 x 1,120 x 646mm

  • Packed Weight

    1x2 : 90.3 Kg
    1x3 : 119.6 Kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    230W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign OLED/Premium

    Yes

  • SuperSign W/C

    NA/Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable(3mx2ea for connection between t-con box and signage box), Power Hanness Cable(3mx2ea for connection between t-con box and signage box), IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Signage Box Jack Cover, T-con Box Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket, T-con Box Mounting Bracket,FFC Cables(350mmx4ea, 1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and t-con box), Phone to Phone (4pin) Cable, DP Cable, LAN Cable

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.