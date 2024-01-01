About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Slim Series

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Slim Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

LSCB025-CKF

Ultra Slim Series

(0)
LSCB025-CKF
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.500

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 × 135

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 337.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.64 (-RK,-CK)/ 1.40 (-CKF)

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    240x135 (-RK)/ 120x135 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
    300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
    300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
    3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.1 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die Casting Aluminum Alloy (-RK)/
    Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration)

    800

  • Color Temperature

    3,200-9,300 (K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10° to +45°

  • Operating Humidity

    0 - 80 % RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER(CVCA)

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DP / OPS / USB

  • Input Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    No

  • Control RJ45

    Yes

  • Control USB

    No

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    50

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H) → EIA Standard Rack
    (2U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    4.9

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    Yes

CONTROLLER(LCIN006)

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DVI

  • Input Resolution

    1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    No

  • Control RJ45

    No

  • Control USB

    Yes

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    16

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H) → EIA Standard
    Rack (1U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    2.9

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    No

CONTROLLER(LCIN008(4K))

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DVI / DP

  • Input Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    4 ea

  • Control RJ45

    Yes

  • Control USB

    Yes

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    30

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H) → EIA Standard Rack
    (3U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    4.6

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.