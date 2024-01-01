We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.500
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
120 × 135
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 337.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.64 (-RK,-CK)/ 1.40 (-CKF)
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
240x135 (-RK)/ 120x135 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
160,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy (-RK)/
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
800
-
Color Temperature
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-10° to +45°
-
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP30 / IP30
CONTROLLER(CVCA)
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DP / OPS / USB
-
Input Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
No
-
Control RJ45
Yes
-
Control USB
No
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
50
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H) → EIA Standard Rack
(2U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
4.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
Yes
CONTROLLER(LCIN006)
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DVI
-
Input Resolution
1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
No
-
Control RJ45
No
-
Control USB
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
16
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H) → EIA Standard
Rack (1U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
2.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
No
CONTROLLER(LCIN008(4K))
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DVI / DP
-
Input Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
4 ea
-
Control RJ45
Yes
-
Control USB
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
30
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H) → EIA Standard Rack
(3U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
4.6
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
Yes
-
