UHD Large Screen Signage Display
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
Key Feature
-
Brightness : 500 nit (Typ.)
-
Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Bezel : 17 mm (Even bezel)
-
Built-in Speaker (10 W + 10 W)
-
Interface : HDMI(3) / DP / DVI-D / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR & Light Sensor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
110"
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 88%↑
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (8 bits + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
1%
-
Lifetime
50,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
17 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Weight(Head)
80kg
-
Packed Weight
110kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,474 × 1,408 × 99 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,680 × 1,730 × 320 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
1,500 × 600 mm
KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)
-
Internal Memory
16 GB
-
Wi-Fi
Built-in Wi-Fi
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)
-
webOS ver.
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail Over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Cisco Certi.
Yes
-
Crestron Inside
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% ~ 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max.
440 W / 570 W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
308 W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,501 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,945 BTU/Hr (Max)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Cloud, Promota (Not available for EU/CIS), Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3 (HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3)), DP (HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack), Daisy Chain (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W x 2)
LANGUAGE
-
Language
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/ NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes (NewErP)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
