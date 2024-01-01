About Cookies on This Site

STANDARD PREMIUM 49LS75C/73C SERIES

Specs

Support

Resource

STANDARD PREMIUM 49LS75C/73C SERIES

49LS75C-73C

STANDARD PREMIUM 49LS75C/73C SERIES

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49" (123cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

  • Brightness

    700cd/m2 (LS75C), 500cd/m2 (LS73C)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polariser (Haze 10%)

  • Life Time

    50,000 Hrs min.

  • Orientation

    Portrait and Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker out

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1095mm x 637mm x 32mm

  • Weight (head)

    15.6kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    1,095 x 700 x 298 mm

  • Packed Weight

    18.7kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature sensor, Auto brightness sensor, Tile Mode, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, PIP/PBP(2), Internal memory 16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB), Wi-Fi dongle ready (802.11n) , USB cloning, Fail over

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    125 W (TBD)

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    90 W (TBD)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable

  • Optional

    SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.