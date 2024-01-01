About Cookies on This Site

UH5C Series

UH5C Series

49UH5C-B

UH5C Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49” (123cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    24 hrs/7 days

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio,USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver,Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,103.2 x 648 x 38.6 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    13.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    1,197 x 760 x 166 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITION

  • Operation Temperature

    0˚C to 40˚C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typical)

    102W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    70W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating (EPA)

    7.0 Star

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign Premium

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2 ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

  • Optional

    Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AMB330S),OPS Kit (KT-OPSA),HD Base T (EB-B100)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.