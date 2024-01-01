We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCD Ultra Light Series
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch
10.41
-
Module Resolution(WxH)
48x24
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
500x250mm
-
Weight per Module(Kg)
1.3
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)
2x4
-
Unit Case Resolution(WxH)
96x96
-
Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)
1000x1000x86
-
Unit Case Surface Area(m²)
1
-
Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)
19
-
Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)
19
-
Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)
9,216
-
Unit Case material
Aluminum Profile
-
Service access
Front or Rear (Select one Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness(After Calibration)
5000 cd/m²
-
Colour Temperature
6500
-
Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)
160
-
Visual View Angel(Vertical)
136
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Colour Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
10,000
-
Processing Depth(bit)
14
-
Frame Rate(Hz)
50/60
-
Refresh Rate(Hz)
3,840
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)
650
-
Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)
216
-
Power Consumption(W/m²) Max
650
-
Power Supply(V)
100 to 240
OPERATION SPECIFICATION
-
Life time (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +50℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~99%RH
-
IP Rating Front
IP65
-
IP Rating Rear
IP65
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Input
HDMI, Single- link DVI, Audio Input
-
Output
4 x RJ45 ,HDMI- Loop, DVI- Loop
-
Control
RJ45 , USB In/Out
-
Power
AC-100-240V-50/60HZ
-
