GSCD Ultra Light Series

Specs

Support

Resource

GSCD100-GN

GSCD100-GN

GSCD Ultra Light Series

(0)
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch

    10.41

  • Module Resolution(WxH)

    48x24

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    500x250mm

  • Weight per Module(Kg)

    1.3

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case(WxH)

    2x4

  • Unit Case Resolution(WxH)

    96x96

  • Unit Case Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)

    1000x1000x86

  • Unit Case Surface Area(m²)

    1

  • Weight per Unit Case(kg/unit)

    19

  • Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)

    19

  • Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)

    9,216

  • Unit Case material

    Aluminum Profile

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (Select one Only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness(After Calibration)

    5000 cd/m²

  • Colour Temperature

    6500

  • Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual View Angel(Vertical)

    136

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000

  • Processing Depth(bit)

    14

  • Frame Rate(Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate(Hz)

    3,840

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)

    650

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)

    216

  • Power Consumption(W/m²) Max

    650

  • Power Supply(V)

    100 to 240

OPERATION SPECIFICATION

  • Life time (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +50℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~99%RH

  • IP Rating Front

    IP65

  • IP Rating Rear

    IP65

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Input

    HDMI, Single- link DVI, Audio Input

  • Output

    4 x RJ45 ,HDMI- Loop, DVI- Loop

  • Control

    RJ45 , USB In/Out

  • Power

    AC-100-240V-50/60HZ

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.